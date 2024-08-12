30 years of growth: ATP’s innovative course inspires new nursery keepers

Celebrating three decades of dedicated environmental work, Armenia Tree Project (ATP) marks its 30th anniversary with the introduction of an exciting new initiative: the Tree Nursery Establishment and Management course.

Over the years, ATP has transformed Armenia’s landscapes, planting over 8.5 million trees and shrubs. Our nurseries have become vibrant hubs of innovation, attracting visitors who are eager to understand and replicate our success. Many visitors, curious about starting their own nurseries, often asked: “How do you cultivate such thriving plants?” Their questions inspired us to create this hands-on course, aimed at sharing our expertise with a broader audience.

This June, we launched our first-ever course at Karin Nursery. Over three days, participants immersed themselves in the essentials of nursery management, guided by our dedicated team. The participants came from varied backgrounds, with some having formal education and others bringing practical experience, all united by a passion for learning.

Here’s what they explored:

Propagation techniques : From traditional seeding to innovative hydroponics

Efficient irrigation : Techniques to conserve water while keeping plants healthy

Grafting fruit trees : Methods to boost yield and quality

Practical skills : Hands-on sessions that brought theoretical concepts to life.

Reflecting on the experience, Lusine Gyurjinyan, one of the participants of the course, said: “I willingly participated in the Tree Nursery Establishment and Management training course organized by Armenia Tree Project. I’m grateful to the organizers and trainers for their comprehensive knowledge and for teaching us tree nursery management skills. I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned with my students and collaborating with Armenia Tree Project on many other projects.”

In addition to learning, participants visited cultural landmarks such as St. Mesrop Mashtots and St. Gevorg churches in Oshakan and Mughni Villages, enriching their understanding of our work. The course concluded with the planting of a commemorative tree in ATP’s Semonian Park, symbolizing a shared commitment to nurturing the environment.

The course was quite a success. The participants’ enthusiasm and insightful questions affirmed the need for this knowledge. We’re already preparing for a longer course this fall, responding to the positive feedback and demand for more in-depth learning.