ATP kicks off massive fall tree planting to secure Armenia’s green future

YEREVAN—As the vibrant hues of autumn take over Armenia, Armenia Tree Project (ATP) is gearing up for one of its most crucial tree-planting seasons yet. With climate change and environmental degradation threatening ecosystems globally, ATP’s mission has never been more urgent or vital. This fall, ATP is set to plant an impressive 330,000 trees, bringing them closer to their ambitious yearly target of 800,000 trees across the country.

Already, ATP has planted 505,000 trees in the spring alone, through its robust Community Tree Planting and Forestry programs. This season’s planting efforts will focus on key areas of Armenia, including the picturesque regions of Koghes and Urasar in Lori, Lernanist in Kotayk, Gavar Town in Gegharkunik, and the Didonian Memorial Forest in the Mets Sariar Community, Shirak Region.

Among these sites, the Didonian Memorial Forest stands as a poignant testament to ATP’s long-term vision. Spanning 46 hectares, ATP has already transformed 38 hectares of barren land here with 165,000 trees, including resilient native species such as oak, pine, birch, wild apple and pear. As ATP’s autumn planting concludes, the final phase of the reforestation efforts at Didonian will add the finishing touches to this thriving forest ecosystem.

Another exciting milestone is in Gavar Town, Gegharkunik, where ATP is expanding its footprint with a new 80-hectare site, building on their successful planting of 19 hectares in Gegharkunik Village. This initiative is a cornerstone of ATP’s commitment to rejuvenating Armenia’s landscapes and supporting biodiversity.

Planting hope: communities at the heart of the mission

But this isn’t just about trees — it’s about people. ATP’s tree-planting season is powered by local communities. By hiring 200 additional seasonal workers from nearby villages, ATP will create much-needed job opportunities, bringing its total workforce to 500+ seasonal planters this year. Many of these workers plant trees with their families, turning each tree into a symbol of shared hope and resilience.

“Planting trees is more than just a job for us,” says one worker from the village of Lernanist. “It’s about giving back to the land that’s given so much to us. We are planting our future.”

This community-driven approach doesn’t just reforest the land — it rebuilds bonds and fosters local pride, reinforcing ATP’s philosophy that a greener Armenia is one that supports its people, economically and socially.

Long-term sustainability: nurturing the next generation of forests

Behind ATP’s planting success lies meticulous preparation. As autumn unfolds, young saplings are carefully moved to lower elevations, a crucial step in acclimatizing them for their new homes. Meanwhile, nursery workers are busy collecting mountain ash and maple seeds from the towering mountains, laying the foundation for trees that will take root in two to three years. This cyclical process ensures that Armenia’s reforestation efforts continue for generations to come.

“We don’t just plant trees; we grow them,” explains Vahe Matsakyans, head of ATP’s forestry department. “Each tree is thoughtfully selected to match its environment, ensuring it can support local wildlife and communities.”

A greener tomorrow: why media and supporters should rally behind ATP

In a world increasingly grappling with climate change, deforestation and the loss of biodiversity, Armenia’s reforestation efforts are more important than ever. Each tree planted by ATP contributes to a healthier, greener future — not just for Armenia, but for the global fight against climate change.

With the goal of planting at least 800,000 trees this year, ATP is calling on supporters, environmental advocates and media outlets to spotlight their work. By sharing these stories of impact, together we can help secure a more sustainable future.