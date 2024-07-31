The Philadelphia community’s Armenian Heritage Walk, a gift of thanks to America

The Philadelphia Armenian community is proud to announce a spectacular new project that will leave a lasting legacy of Armenian-Americans for generations to come — an outdoor gallery called the Armenian Heritage Walk outside the renowned Philadelphia Museum of Art. With a planned unveiling in April 2026, the stunning walkway will feature public art and gardens celebrating the Armenian story, thanking America for its partnership and advancing cultural awareness in a renowned urban art and horticultural region.

The Walk will flank the long-standing statue called “Young Meher,” a legendary figure symbolizing the indomitable spirit of the Armenian people. While the Walk will pay tribute to the unique Armenian identity, it will simultaneously celebrate Philadelphia’s spirit of diversity. When visitors step onto the Walk, they will discover the incredible story of a people who, exiled in genocide, found a new home in Philadelphia and helped shape it into the great city it is today.

Anchored in stones endemic to both Armenia and Philadelphia and decorated with exquisite artwork and lush landscaping, the Armenian Heritage Walk will showcase the many cross-cultural gifts of this ancient race. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and reflect on how one of the oldest civilizations of the world not only endured but thrived in modern and postmodern America.

The project will kick off on September 14 with an inaugural charitable and cultural event at the historic Philadelphia Club celebrating the anniversary of the 100th birthday of the late great French-Armenian chansonnier and Armenian champion, Charles Aznavour.

The Armenian Heritage Walk is a once-in-a-lifetime project that will bring attention to the Armenian people and make their countless contributions to America and the world known to all who cross this path. The project depends on contributions from all Armenians to become a reality. Please consider donating generously at www.armenianheritagewalk.org.