In Memory of Malcolm Oscar Asadoorian, Sr.

Malcolm Oscar Asadoorian, Sr. of Manomet Bluffs and Worcester, Massachusetts passed peacefully at his home with his brother Richard by his side on July 10, 2024. His beloved wife Rose (DerKazarian) Asadoorian passed in 2010. He is the eldest son of Armenian Genocide survivors Virginia (Kaprielian) and Oscar (Asadoor) Asadoorian and is named after Melkon Asadoor Asadoorian, who died in service as a fedayee (freedom fighter) in the Armenian Genocide.

He is survived by his brother Richard Oscar Asadoorian, Esq. and his two sons Dr. Malcolm Oscar Asadoorian Jr. and Ara Richard Asadoorian, as well as his daughter-in-law Jana (Cocio) Asadoorian and beloved granddaughter Antonella (Ella) Rose Asadoorian.

Malcolm Sr. worked side-by-side with his parents and brother in the family business, Oscar’s Cleaners & Repairers, Inc., founded by his father in 1931. He worked for over 60 years in the family business and was the current president and vice-president of Mal-Rich Realty, Co., Inc.. Malcolm Sr. graduated as a Horace Mann Scholar from Commerce High School in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1963 and later graduated at the top of his class and was a scholarship recipient from the National Institute of Dry Cleaning in Silver Springs, Maryland.

Malcolm Sr. dedicated his life and career to his family and the family business. He believed in both working hard and playing hard. As such, he was an avid lover of traditional Armenian music and was prolific in playing both the dumbeg (drum) and dhol (bass drum).

During the 1950s and 1960s the Hotel Idlewild in Manomet Bluffs, Massachusetts was a congregating place for Armenian Genocide survivors beginning a new life in America. It was here that the Asadoorian family established lifelong friendships and bonds. Manomet Bluffs was Malcolm Sr.’s favorite vacation spot, and when the Armenian family who owned and operated the Idlewild at the time decided to sell and retire, Malcolm Sr. urged his mother to purchase a home that was part of the hotel in 1963.

This home is where he found peace and happiness. After the passing of his beloved wife Rose, Malcolm Sr. made Manomet Bluffs his year-round residence with his brother Richard. Since that time, Malcolm Sr. enjoyed the love and friendship of all the neighbors and extended family there. He worked tirelessly with his Richard and all the neighbors as part of the Idlewild Beach Association to preserve, protect and maintain this “paradise on earth.”

It was here on July 10 that Malcolm Sr., next to his brother Richard, gazed upon the bluff, beach and sunset and passed peacefully in the place he loved – the “paradise on earth” of Manomet Bluffs.

A visitation will be held at the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St. (North) Plymouth, on Tuesday, July 16, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. A graveside service will take place the following day in Hope Cemetery, 119A Webster St. Worcester MA 01603, at 12:00 noon. Donations in Malcolm’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove St., Worcester MA 01605.