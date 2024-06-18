ARS launches “Hearths of Hope”

The Central Executive Board of the Armenian Relief Society, Inc. (ARS CEB) has launched the “Hearths of Hope” program to support families from Artsakh by providing them with homes in villages across Armenia. This ongoing initiative is currently in its initial phase, focusing on the renovation of five two-family houses. These houses will be allocated to Artsakh families involved in agriculture and farming.

The ARS CEB is confident that the “Hearths of Hope” program will positively impact the development of Armenian villages and help curb emigration among the people of Artsakh. As part of the program’s progress, two houses have already been purchased in Akhourik, located in the Shirak region. These homes will soon be allocated to two large families displaced from Artsakh.

The ARS CEB remains committed to this ongoing initiative and looks forward to the continued support of compatriots. Together, we can provide more homes and a brighter future for the families of Artsakh.

