ANCA endorses Rep. Mike Lawler for re-election to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) endorses Congressman Mike Lawler (R-NY) for re-election to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District, citing his bipartisan leadership advancing U.S. policies that strengthen Armenia’s security, hold Azerbaijan accountable and defend the rights of the Armenian people.

Throughout his tenure in Congress, Rep. Lawler has built one of the strongest pro-Armenian records among Republican members, earning an ‘A’ rating from the ANCA. Working across the aisle, he has spearheaded Congressional letters, championed legislation to restrict U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan, opposed advanced weapons sales benefiting Turkey and consistently advocated for the release of Armenian hostages, Armenia’s sovereignty and the right of return for the forcibly displaced Armenians of Artsakh.

“Congressman Mike Lawler has repeatedly shown that principled leadership transcends party lines,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Whether leading bipartisan efforts to enforce Section 907, championing legislation to halt U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan, opposing arms sales that threaten regional stability, or speaking with unmistakable moral clarity on behalf of Armenian hostages and Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population, Congressman Lawler has consistently translated his convictions into meaningful Congressional action. We are proud to endorse his re-election.”

Among Rep. Lawler’s most significant legislative initiatives, he led a bipartisan congressional letter urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fully enforce Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act by ending U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan, citing Baku’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s Armenian population, continued occupation of sovereign Armenian territory, destruction of Armenian cultural heritage and illegal detention of Armenian hostages. The effort drew support from 60 members of Congress and reaffirmed bipartisan opposition to rewarding Azerbaijan’s aggression.

Rep. Lawler has also cosponsored H.R.5369, the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act — bipartisan legislation led by Representatives Dina Titus (D-NV) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) — calling for the enforcement of Global Magnitsky Sanctions against Azerbaijani officials responsible for human rights violations, including the unlawful detention of Armenian hostages. His support comes as Azerbaijan continues to hold 19 Armenian hostages, including 16 sentenced in February 2026 to terms of 15 years to life following what Amnesty International has called sham trials.

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Congressman Lawler has consistently stood with the Armenian American community beyond legislation. Earlier this year, he addressed the Capitol Hill Armenian Genocide and Artsakh Genocide Commemoration, where he declared, “Peace without accountability is not peace. It is permission.” Calling for the immediate release of Armenian hostages and full enforcement of Section 907, he warned that failing to hold Azerbaijan accountable risks “repeating the very failures that made past atrocities possible.” He has also remained engaged with Armenian American constituents throughout the Hudson Valley, including participating in a recent Armenian National Committee of New Jersey Genocide commemoration.

“As Armenian Americans living across the Hudson Valley, we’ve seen firsthand that Congressman Lawler has always made time to hear directly from our community and to translate those conversations into meaningful action,” said Richard Sarajian, an Armenian American constituent from the district. “Whether meeting with our community here at home or standing with us on Capitol Hill, he has consistently demonstrated that the pursuit of justice for the Armenian people deserves bipartisan leadership. His record speaks for itself, and we are grateful for his steadfast leadership.”

America’s two million citizens of Armenian heritage are well positioned to play a decisive role in the key 2026 midterm elections and in pivotal 2028 presidential swing states. From Nevada, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania to closely watched contests such as New York’s 17th Congressional District, Armenian American voters are mobilizing to hold candidates accountable on Armenian hostages, Artsakh’s right of return and ending U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan. The ANCA encourages Armenian American voters throughout New York’s 17th Congressional District to engage in the electoral process and make their voices heard at the ballot box in this year’s elections.

You may view Rep. Mike Lawler’s (R-NY) remarks at the Congressional Armenian Genocide Observance on April 15, 2026 here: https://youtu.be/omo5sCRk6fI