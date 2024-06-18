Armenia Tree Project celebrates 30 years of environmental stewardship

WOBURN, Mass.—Armenia Tree Project (ATP) proudly commemorates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of dedicated efforts towards reforestation, environmental sustainability and community engagement. Since its inception in 1994, ATP has been a beacon of hope for the Armenian landscape, and this milestone celebration is an opportunity to reflect on past achievements and unveil exciting initiatives for the future.

Fresh look with a new logo

To mark its 30th anniversary, ATP is unveiling a brand new logo that symbolizes the organization’s evolution, resilience and commitment to a greener future. In collaboration with Thirty O’ Nine, an Armenian-owned branding and merchandising agency in Los Angeles, the redesigned logo reflects the organization’s growth and signifies a renewed dedication to environmental stewardship in Armenia. The logo incorporates the cultural significance of Mount Ararat as seen through the shape of the forearms, and the growth of the sapling in our previous logo to the blooming tree in our updated logo reflects the organization’s impact and reach over the past 10 years.

Vibrant events and fundraising initiatives

Throughout the anniversary year, ATP will host a series of engaging events and fundraising initiatives to celebrate our achievements and involve our community. From in-person fundraising events to educational webinars, these events will provide opportunities for supporters to connect, learn and contribute to the ongoing success of ATP. If you’d like to host a fundraising event in your city, please contact our Chief Development Officer Nanor Shirikjian at nanor@armeniatree.org.

Website revamp

ATP is excited to launch its updated website, providing visitors with a more user-friendly and immersive experience. The revamped site will feature enhanced navigation, a dynamic events calendar and an informative blog to keep supporters informed about the latest developments in ATP projects, events and environmental initiatives. There will also be a dedicated microsite for the 30th anniversary, so be sure to check it out for all the latest updates.

Stylish new merchandise

Show your support for ATP with our latest merchandise! ATP is introducing a line of exclusive 30th anniversary t-shirts, showcasing a modern design that reflects the organization’s commitment to environmental conservation. These t-shirts will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going towards ATP’s reforestation efforts.

As ATP enters its fourth decade, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to make Armenia a greener and more sustainable place. The 30th anniversary celebrations serve as a testament to the collective efforts of its supporters, partners and the entire ATP community.

Join ATP in celebrating 30 years of growth, resilience and environmental impact. Together, we can continue to plant the seeds of a sustainable future for Armenia and beyond.

About Armenia Tree Project

Armenia Tree Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reforesting and improving the environment in Armenia. Since its founding in 1994, ATP has planted millions of trees, educated thousands of people about environmental conservation and fostered sustainable development in Armenia. Learn more at ArmeniaTree.org.