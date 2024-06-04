Armen Avo releases second book, “As Warm as Blood”

Armen Mikayelyan, literary pseudonym Armen Avo, was born in 2002 in Vaghuhas, Artsakh. He received his primary education in his village and in 2019 was admitted to the School of Philology at Artsakh University. In 2020, he enlisted in the army and served in the 44-day war. His older brother also served and was killed in action on September 28, 2020.

Mikayelyan also participated in the defense of the homeland in 2023. After the depopulation and forced exodus of the indigenous Armenians of Artsakh, he moved to Yerevan, Armenia with his family. He published his first collection of poems, “Kez Janachelov Indz Imatsa (Knowing You, I Learned About Myself)” in 2022, and his second book, “As Warm as Blood,” was published recently. His books contain poems about nature and love of the motherland.

“Our village is draped with blue mountains and deep valleys. It’s a treasure chest of beauty, which made it easy for me to cherish. It opened up the portal to my poet’s soul. If I had been born in the city, I would have been a different person, but the simplicity and purity of the village with its beauty cultivated a love in me that I nurtured with my poetry. I write what is in my heart and give it to the reader. I try to present my words in such a way that the reader ponders and learns something from my words. I am trying to give faith and hope these days, the desire and spirit of struggle and love for the motherland,” Mikayelyan told the Weekly.

Our young and talented Armenian author, who served courageously to protect the homeland, is using his pen to teach the world about the injustices our people have suffered. He’s also using his words to foster hope. We wish him endless success.