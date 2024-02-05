Armenian Youth Foundation awards grant to St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Youth Foundation has been supportive of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School’s education and technology needs since 1988, when it first provided funds for the student computer lab.

Since then, it has funded Armenian textbooks, as well as iPads, laptops, Chromebooks, document cameras and new computers for the lab on multiple occasions. Most recently, it approved a grant request for a permanent kindergarten projection system along with new laptops for teachers in the amount of $5,104.58. This new system will allow the kindergarten teacher to show high-quality electronic content and video presentations without the need to set up a portable projector. The system has a new computer and wired internet and projector connections that ensure clear projection and smooth video presentation.

“We are very thankful to the Armenian Youth Foundation for seeing a major benefit in the use of technology to improve student learning and accepting our grant request,” stated Head of School Dr. Garine Palandjian. “Their continued support for our school has allowed us to have the latest technology to improve our student learning.”

The Foundation’s mission is to preserve Armenian heritage by proudly supporting a variety of youth programs. Since 1973, it has awarded more than $780,000 in grants to over 20 organizations and Armenian schools. Learn more about the impact of the Foundation on our community and how you can support by visiting armenianyouthfoundation.org.