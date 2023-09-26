Rally at Reagan Library GOP presidential debate calling out Biden’s failure to stop Azerbaijan’s genocide of Armenians

WHAT: On the eve of the second GOP presidential debate, Armenian Americans and a coalition of faith-based and human rights organizations will hold a press conference and rally calling on Republican presidential candidates to express their commitment to addressing Azerbaijan’s genocide of 120,000 Christian Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Rally participants will urge GOP leaders to demand the following actions from the Biden administration:

1) Directly intervening to stop the Artsakh Genocide

2) Immediately ending all U.S. military aid to genocidal Azerbaijan

3) Launching an emergency U.S. humanitarian airlift to Artsakh

4) Enforcing U.S. and U.N. sanctions on Azerbaijan

5) Opening the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor for secure and unobstructed travel between Armenia and Artsakh

WHY: On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan launched rocket, artillery and drone attacks against Artsakh’s capital, Stepanakert, nearby Artsakh residential centers, killing civilians, destroying homes and terrorizing the population.

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has imposed a blockade on the Berdzor Corridor – the only humanitarian lifeline connecting Artsakh’s 120,000 indigenous Armenians to the Republic of Armenia. For over nine months, Azerbaijan has restricted access to food, fuel, medicine and other essential goods. Additionally, Azerbaijan has refused to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to deliver vital food and medical supplies to the region.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 6:00 p.m. PDT

WHERE: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, CA

WHO: Armenian Youth Federation

INTERVIEWS: The protest rally will feature remarks by community and coalition leaders. Community and coalition leaders will also be available for in-person and remote interviews. Media interested in connecting should email media@anca.org.

The Armenian Youth Federation supports the 120,000 Reasons coalition, which advocates for the 120,000 innocent Christian Armenians trapped within the Armenian territory of Artsakh due to an Azerbaijani blockade. As the situation continues to deteriorate, 120,000 Reasons is raising awareness and exerting pressure on the White House to end Azerbaijan’s attacks on Artsakh and blockade of the Berdzor Corridor.