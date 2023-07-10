In Memory of Rosemary Khachadoorian

Rosemary Khachadoorian of Watertown passed away on June 27, 2023. She was the beloved daughter of the late John and Nazan Sarah (DerDavidian) Khachadoorian, devoted sister of Vahan Khachadoorian and his late wife Sheila and the late Rose Guarnieri, and loving aunt of Thomas John Khachadoorian.

Khachadoorian was a graduate of Boston University (1966) where she received a bachelor of science degree in business education. In 1974, she continued her education and completed a course in Spanish at Estudio Sempre in Madrid, Spain. Khachadoorian was also awarded an Educational Needs Grant in the summer of 1980, “Survey of the Medical Secretarial Graduates 1975-1979.”

Khachadoorian taught at many local colleges, including as professor at Massachusetts Bay Community College, Division of Management and Business and in the Division of Continuing Education, 1966-1991; instructor at Aquinas Junior College, 1978-1991; instructor at Hickox Secretarial School, 1968-1974; and instructor at the State House, Boston, Massachusetts, Clerical Training Program for State Employees, 1966-1967.

Khachadoorian was a member of Delta Pi Epsilon, Boston University, corresponding secretary 1974, historian 1975 and 1976, and recording secretary 1977. She was also a member of the Massachusetts Business Educators Association, Eastern Business Teachers Association and National Business Teachers Association.

Khachadoorian also held the following positions: Board of Trustees member, Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church, 1978-1982; Sunday school teacher, Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church, 1957-1970; League of Women Voters treasurer, 1962-1964; Board member, Armenian Relief Society Cambridge Shushi Chapter; Board of Trustees, Armenian Cultural and Educational Center; and volunteer, Attorney General’s office, Senior Hotline, 2002-2008.

Funeral services were held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church or ARS (Cambridge Shushi Chapter).