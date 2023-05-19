ACEC elects new Board of Trustees and Executive

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) corporate meeting concluded on April 11 with the election of a new 21-member Board of Trustees made up of representatives of affiliated organizations and at-large members.

At a meeting on Monday, the newly-elected Board elected the following seven members to the Executive Board for a term of two years: George Bashirians, Ph.D., Vahé Ghahraman, Ph.D., Dikran Kaligian, Ph.D., Armen Khachatourian, Martha Mensoian, Esq., Vatche Seraydarian, DMD and Raffi Yaboujian. Following the meeting, the new executive elected the following officers: Seraydarian, president; Mensoian, vice president; Ghahraman, secretary; and Khachaturian, treasurer.

The meeting concluded with the official transition from the previous executive to the newly-elected members, who are experienced professionals in their respective fields. Outgoing president Stepan Chiloyan expressed his appreciation to his colleagues for their hard work, dedication and cooperation in the past term and wished the new executive a successful term.

Seraydarian expressed gratitude to the two outgoing board executive members Chiloyan and Ara Sarkissian for their years of dedication, generosity and service. He added that it is with great pride that he takes on the responsibility as president of the ACEC and expressed his confidence in the executive members’ commitment to continue the work of previous executives and contribute their skills and experience toward achieving new milestones for the ACEC. Seraydarian concluded that the new executive will spare no effort to advance the mission and collective purpose of the ACEC that has been ongoing since its foundation in 1980.

Following the meeting, a reception was held for the Board of Trustees with catering provided by Anoush’ella, which will start operating at the ACEC in the coming days.

The ACEC is honored to welcome these talented, distinguished and committed members to its executive to work on continuing to achieve the ACEC’s mission to build a sense of community among Armenian Americans living in and around metropolitan Boston and to foster awareness in the Armenian heritage and American civil society. The ACEC also prides itself for welcoming and hosting events and activities of many non-Armenian families, diverse groups and organizations.

The ACEC is also thankful to its dedicated volunteers who assist the organization in many different ways by sharing their time and expertise.

As a non-profit entity, the ACEC depends on the generosity of community members to better serve the local Armenian community. Donations can be placed online.