Armenian Bar Association elects new leadership at 37th annual meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian Bar Association proudly announces the election of Zaven Sargsian as chair of its board of governors, ushering in a new chapter of leadership for the largest organization of legal professionals of Armenian descent outside the Republic of Armenia.

A respected attorney and community leader, Sargsian has served on the Armenian Bar Association’s board of governors for more than four years and most recently held the position of secretary

of the board. Throughout his tenure, he has played a key role in advancing the association’s mission and has been particularly active in helping shape the organization’s strategic approach to legal and policy matters affecting Artsakh and the Armenian people worldwide.

Sargsian succeeds Taline Sahakian, whose tenure as chair was marked by organizational growth, expanded advocacy, and increased engagement on legal and policy issues impacting Armenia, Artsakh and Armenian communities throughout the diaspora.

“Zaven has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Armenian Bar Association and its mission,” Sahakian said. “His leadership, professionalism and dedication to service make him exceptionally well qualified to lead the organization into its next chapter.”

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In accepting the position, Sargsian expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him by his colleagues and emphasized the importance of strengthening the association’s impact through legal advocacy, professional development, mentorship and public service.

“The Armenian Bar Association has long served as a bridge connecting legal professionals committed to justice, service and the advancement of the Armenian community,” Sargsian said. “I am honored to serve as chair and look forward to working alongside our outstanding board and members to expand our reach, strengthen our programs and continue advocating on issues of importance to Armenians around the world.”

The association also announced its newly elected executive committee: