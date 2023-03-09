Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut announces annual program

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut will hold its annual program in honor of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The event will take place at the historic Connecticut House Chamber at the State Capitol (210 Capitol Avenue, Hartford).

The program will include the Martyrs’ Service, which was created in 2015 on the occasion of the centennial of the Genocide and the canonization of the Martyrs. Clergy from Armenian churches in Connecticut will participate in the service.

The keynote speaker will be Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA). His talk is entitled: “Current Crisis in Artsakh-The Genocide Continues.”

A reception will follow the commemoration.