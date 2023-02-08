Selective Policing: Beverly Hills Police fail to protect Armenian community

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) released a disappointing statement on Tuesday, February 7 regarding the anti-Armenian flyers that were posted throughout the city on Saturday, January 28th ahead of the Armenian Youth Federation Western United States’ March for Artsakh.

These flyers displayed a variety of messages, calling to “wipe Armenia off the map.” At a time when our homeland is undergoing a humanitarian crisis, this kind of rhetoric — especially at a protest intended to call national attention to the Artsakh blockade — is alarming.

In a short statement, which they have since deleted from their social media platforms, the BHPD called the flyers “offensive” and “insensitive,” but ultimately determined that they “fall within the protection of the First Amendment of the US Constitution.” It’s well-known that the First Amendment is not absolute and has limitations, especially when the speech in question is inciting violence—hate speech targeting a specific person or group. Threatening to wipe an entire race off the planet constitutes a true threat.

Members of the Armenian community and social justice activists alike are outraged and wondering, when did constitutionality become an aspect of police investigation? Moreover, when did it get in the way of said investigation? Are calls to incite violence truly protected under the First Amendment, or is supporting justice for Armenians not a means of strengthening one’s social capital?

Many are wondering if the reason why this is being handled so lightly is because Armenians are the targets, a minority that one gains virtually no brownie points for supporting. If it were any other group, as we have seen before, significant steps would very likely be taken to bring the communities to justice.



Back in December, the BHPD arrested someone overnight for “vandalizing and carving a Nazi symbol into the base of a large Menorah,” locating the perpetrator with “the assistance of the police department’s Real Time Watch Center.” The suspect was charged with not only felony vandalism, but a hate crime. BHPD detectives said they would conduct a follow-up investigation with the potential for more charges.

Maybe for a brief moment, one could have understood the freedom of speech angle. That moment was fleeting after reading this. Both situations — the vandalism and the flyer — are hate crimes. There should be no doubt about it. However, according to the BHPD’s statement, those who spread the anti-Armenian flyers get a hall pass because it falls under their First Amendment rights. What is different from carving a Nazi symbol and posting up flyers calling for a genocide? Isn’t the latter the more imminent, direct threat?

Time and time again, we are told by our enemies that our lives do not matter. As the blockade progresses, we see that our lives don’t even matter in our ancestral homeland, as well as in the Diasporan communities we have contributed to for years.

Here is the call to action. This is not the time to complain behind a screen. We must take this opportunity to voice our concerns to the BHPD. We know that this statement is screaming the words “We don’t care.” Put the facts on the table for them to see, everyone. It is not their place to hide behind a thin screen of “constitutionality” when that area of the law does not — and should not — concern them. If a group of people living in the city you took an oath to protect feel unsafe, then it is your job to step up to the plate and do everything you can to make sure that the perpetrators are caught and punished accordingly. That is your role as a police officer. You are not a Supreme Court judge, occupying yourself with the nuanced constitutionality behind hate crimes posted in your city. That is not your concern. Your job is to protect and to serve.

Armenian-Americans in Southern California are known to protest peacefully. During protests, we follow any and all city protocols and work closely with local police departments to make sure everything is carried out appropriately. Must we make noise for our rights to be protected? Must we “burn the city to the ground” to protest speech calling for a genocide pasted up on public property in broad daylight to be penalized properly? Does a legitimate, in-person attack have to happen for these glaring warning signs to be taken seriously? As an Armenian, I pray this initial hate crime is not the precursor for something more severe brewing in the shadows.

Freedom of speech is not freedom of consequence. Take this idea and run.

Author’s Note: The Beverly Hills Police Department took down their statement from all social media platforms on the evening of February 7, 2023. The Armenian community is awaiting their next move. We demand an explanation and a complete investigation for what has occurred in our city.