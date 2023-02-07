Armenian Relief Society appeals for earthquake relief

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) is deeply concerned and closely following the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Northern Syria and its bordering areas in the early morning of February 6, 2023. The disastrous earthquake tragically impacted the Armenian community of Aleppo. The ARS expresses its solidarity and lends its support to the Syrian Armenian community, which finds itself amid another challenge to overcome.



There are casualties, injuries, collapsed buildings and missing people. Rescue efforts are ongoing. According to preliminary data, at least two Armenians have perished, Mirna Minasian Tenekedjian and her son. Tenekedjian was a member of the Armenian Relief Cross of Syria. The ARS extends its deepest condolences to the grieving relatives of the victims and the bereaved friends of SOKhach and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The ARS always remains on the front line and allegiant to its mission, especially when the Armenian nation is threatened by disaster. Once again, we appeal for action to Armenians worldwide, all ARS entities, donors and supporters to take the necessary steps and extend a helping hand to our brethren affected by this severe earthquake.