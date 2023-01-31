AYF Camp Haiastan Staff Opportunity Spotlight

FRANKLIN, Mass. — AYF Camp Haiastan is now recruiting and hiring for the following key positions. Apply now or contact Kenar Charchaflian (execdirector@camphaiastan.org) for more information.

Aquatics Director

The aquatics director will oversee the instructional and recreational activities at the swimming pool and Uncas Pond Waterfront. The aquatics director will be responsible for the safety and maintenance of the pool and waterfront areas. In this position, you will supervise and work directly with the lifeguards, directing them, ensuring their safety, as well the safety of staff and campers.

Head Counselor

The head counselor is a leadership position that will work closely with the summer director while being responsible for executing summer programming plans. This includes managing the schedules of counselors and staff and assisting in setting up camp activities.
Located in Franklin, Massachusetts, AYF Camp Haiastan, was founded in 1951 and is the oldest Armenian camp in the United States. The Camp prides itself on providing a healthy and safe experience to Armenian-American youth to help them foster their Armenian identity and establish lifelong friendships.
