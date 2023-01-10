GenEd Project announces Education Director opening

The Genocide Education Project (GenEd) is seeking a new education director following the departure of Sara Cohan, who served in the role for 17 years.

The successful candidate will be an individual committed to collaborating with educators, students and community partners on teaching about genocide. They are charged with increasing the reach and impact of GenEd nationally by organizing participation in conferences, developing and leading teacher workshops and supporting educators nationally to advance the teaching of genocide, including the Armenian Genocide. The education director will lead GenEd’s newest nationwide initiative, the GenEd Teacher Fellowship Program—an immersive nine-day teacher training leadership program in Armenia.

Qualified applicants will have teaching experience, extensive knowledge of genocide studies, with particular expertise in the Armenian case, as well as organizational, budget, program management and strong interpersonal communication skills.

A cover letter, resume and short writing sample addressing your commitment and teaching philosophy on genocide can be sent to info@GenocideEducation.org

