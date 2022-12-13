Hamazkayin of New Jersey and Sts. Vartanantz Sunday School host Taline & Friends in concert

RIDGEFIELD, NJ—Taline & Friends entertained over 200 attendees at a live Christmas concert on December 4, 2022, in the hall of the Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church.

Young fans were enlivened by Taline’s ever-popular Armenian songs, and many danced along while watching Taline, bunny “Nabig” and cat “Piso” on stage.

In addition to those well-known friends, the audience was treated to a visit by “Gaghant Mama” and “Gaghant Baba,” who made a cheerful entrance to his theme song, bringing goodie bags for all the children.

After the concert, families lined up to have pictures taken with the entertainers in a vibrant Christmas setting and to purchase snacks, books and various gifts. Several children also made their way to the cotton candy stand and the face-painting table.

The successful event was held under the auspices of Very Rev. Fr. Sahag Yemishyan, pastor of Sts. Vartanantz Church. It was co-sponsored by the Hamazkayin of New Jersey and the Sts. Vartanantz Sunday School.