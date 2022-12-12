Detroit Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble performs to a packed audience

DEARBORN, Mich.–On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble performed in front of an audience of over 400 guests. After a two-year hiatus because of COVID and nine weeks of hard work and dedication, the Ensemble presented 16 dances choreographed by instructor Nayiri Karapetian and co-instructor Dikran Callan.

Hamazkayin Detroit chairperson Shoghere Ourlian opened the event by welcoming clergy Very Rev. Fr. Aren Jebejian, Rev. Fr. Hrant Kevorkian, and Rev. Hagop Haroutunian; members of the ARF Detroit Azadamard Gomideh; dancers, families and guests. The ARF Azadamard Gomideh of Detroit and St. John’s Armenian Apostolic Church were instrumental in providing the gyms for dance practices and the ensemble’s performance. Ourlian noted that Hamazkayin takes great pride in each child who dances and enjoys this ancient Armenian tradition. She highlighted Hamazkayin’s mission to raise Armenian children who appreciate our spirit, language and culture. She then invited the clergy to offer some words and begin the event in prayer.

The program was moderated by Hamazkayin member Lori Pilibosian, who introduced each dance and offered a short explanation of its history. The Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble consists of four groups: the Senior Arax Group, the Junior Arax Group, the Houys Group, the Hrashk Group; each offered four dances to an enthusiastic audience.

After a finale featuring all four groups, Ourlian took the stage to thank Karapetian and Callan for their professionalism and dedication. Karapetian, for her part, thanked the young dancers for their dedication and their parents for their support. She emphasized the importance of not just dancing, but also knowing the history of Armenian dance. She asked the children, “How old is Armenian dance?” To which the children responded in unison, “Armenian dance is 5,000 years old!” Karapetian also recognized and thanked all the community members and volunteers for their support each week.

The evening concluded with a reception for dancers and guests.