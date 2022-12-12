Detroit Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble performs to a packed audience

December 12, 2022 Sossi Essajanian Diaspora 0
Detroit Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble performance, December 4, 2022

DEARBORN, Mich.–On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble performed in front of an audience of over 400 guests. After a two-year hiatus because of COVID and nine weeks of hard work and dedication, the Ensemble presented 16 dances choreographed by instructor Nayiri Karapetian and co-instructor Dikran Callan.

Detroit Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble performance, December 4, 2022

Hamazkayin Detroit chairperson Shoghere Ourlian opened the event by welcoming clergy Very Rev. Fr. Aren Jebejian, Rev. Fr. Hrant Kevorkian, and Rev. Hagop Haroutunian; members of the ARF Detroit Azadamard Gomideh; dancers, families and guests. The ARF Azadamard Gomideh of Detroit and St. John’s Armenian Apostolic Church were instrumental in providing the gyms for dance practices and the ensemble’s performance. Ourlian noted that Hamazkayin takes great pride in each child who dances and enjoys this ancient Armenian tradition. She highlighted Hamazkayin’s mission to raise Armenian children who appreciate our spirit, language and culture. She then invited the clergy to offer some words and begin the event in prayer.

Detroit Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble performance, December 4, 2022

The program was moderated by Hamazkayin member Lori Pilibosian, who introduced each dance and offered a short explanation of its history. The Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble consists of four groups: the Senior Arax Group, the Junior Arax Group, the Houys Group, the Hrashk Group; each offered four dances to an enthusiastic audience.

Detroit Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble performance, December 4, 2022

After a finale featuring all four groups, Ourlian took the stage to thank Karapetian and Callan for their professionalism and dedication. Karapetian, for her part, thanked the young dancers for their dedication and their parents for their support. She emphasized the importance of not just dancing, but also knowing the history of Armenian dance. She asked the children, “How old is Armenian dance?” To which the children responded in unison, “Armenian dance is 5,000 years old!” Karapetian also recognized and thanked all the community members and volunteers for their support each week.

Detroit Hamazkayin Arax Dance Ensemble performance, December 4, 2022

The evening concluded with a reception for dancers and guests.

Sossi Essajanian

Sossi Essajanian

Sossi Essajanian is an Early Childhood Educator who has been teaching for 11 years. She began her career at the United Nations International School (UNIS) in New York City and later moved to Nicosia, Cyprus to teach at the American Academy. She holds a Master of Science in Early Childhood Education and a Master of Arts in Anthropology. She currently works at the Mustard Seed School in Hoboken, NJ. From 2003-2006 she served as assistant editor of the Armenian Weekly and later worked at Oxford University Press in New York City.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*