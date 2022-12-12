AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter hosts 2022 ACE Weekend

December 12, 2022 AYF-YOARF Youth 0
AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter hosts 2022 ACE Weekend

DOUGLASTON, NY Dozens of AYF Junior members of the Mid-Atlantic Chapters arrived at St. Sarkis Church on Saturday to kick off a successful Armenian Cultural Educational (ACE) Weekend hosted by the New York “Hyortik” Chapter. 

The event began with an interactive music lecture given by Hooshere Bezdikian. The AYF Juniors learned about the history of Armenian music and the lyrics of “Soseyin Yerke.” Then, the Juniors competed in three teams of red, blue and orange in a game of “Name That Tune.”

A lecture by Hooshere Bezdikian

Following the music lecture, the Juniors had fun playing ice breaker games to get to know fellow AYF members from other chapters. “It was a great way to wrap up the year with an AYF event,” said AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter member Aris Givelekian. “Fellow ungers and ungerouhis made new friends and were able to bond with each other.”

Learning how to bake boureg

Then, the Juniors spent time in three different interactive stations: a boureg cooking class taught by the NY Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Erebouni” Chapter, a dance class taught by AYF Seniors Kristine Antanesian and Nairi Diratsouian, and a Christmas ornament painting class. The group enjoyed dinner and dessert together and then played some more games before they began their Junior Conference meeting. “What ACE Weekend does best is bring people together by dancing, singing and hanging out,” said AYF DC “Sevan” Chapter member Sebouh Kassardjian. “That is why it is so important to go to these events to bring our Armenian community together.” 

Ornament decorating

After the meeting, the AYF Juniors used up all their energy before bedtime in a nighttime dance activity. “I thought ACE weekend was a lot of fun. I got to see a lot of my friends who live outside of New Jersey and got to meet a bunch of new ones as well,” said AYF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter member Isabel Vartanian. “I felt that the educational was very interesting and informative. The activities were very engaging, and although the night activity didn’t go according to schedule, it turned out for the better, and we had a mini dance,” she continued. 

In the morning, everyone woke up to an amazing breakfast sponsored by the NY ARS “Erebouni” Chapter. “I enjoyed my time at ACE weekend,” said Nishan Boloutian from the Philadelphia “Papken Suni” Chapter. “I thought it was a good break from school for the weekend because I got to see some of my friends, and I also made some new friends. I really liked how everything was set up and everyone was really welcoming, so it felt like a good environment to be in even if you were new to the AYF.”

The AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter extends its gratitude to St. Sarkis Armenian Church, the St. Sarkis Board of Trustees, the NY ARS “Erebouni” Chapter and guest lecturers for a successful ACE Weekend.

avatar

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.
avatar

@AYFeast

AYF-YOARF | ՀԵԴ Armenian Youth Federation - Eastern Region USA Հայ Երիտասարդաց Դաշնակցութիւն - ԱՄՆ Արեւելեան Շրջան
For 24+ hours, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia has been blockaded. Azerbaijan has also cut off the gas… https://t.co/9vYtRQsxaI - 3 hours ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*