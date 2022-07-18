Employment Opportunity: Head of School at St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) is seeking applications for Head of School.

Established in 1984 in Watertown, Massachusetts, SSAES is a private preschool through elementary school dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. The school is accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE).

St. Stephen’s Armenian Preschool, in addition to its accreditation by AISNE, is licensed by the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) and maintains its status as a high quality bilingual preschool in the region.

SSAES is a child-centered American-Armenian institution committed to academic excellence. At the preschool level, the curriculum nurtures the whole child, developing skills in the Armenian language. At the elementary level, core curriculum subjects are taught in English. Armenian language, religion and history are taught in Armenian, with an emphasis on creating awareness and instilling an appreciation of Armenian culture and traditions.

The primary responsibility of the Head of School is to carry out the aforementioned mission of SSAES with integrity. The Head of School leads by example by embodying dedication and commitment to this mission in order to promote a positive environment for teaching and learning.



General Responsibilities

Serves as the chief administrator of the school and upholds the mission and values of the school

Maintains, implements and ensures adherence to school policies and procedures

Manages the day-to-day operations of the school

Develops and manages the after-school enrichment program and late stay

Manages, maintains and implements recommendations as part of the AISNE school accreditation process

Maintains health and safety protocols

Instruction and Supervision

Reviews English and Armenian curricula with the Curriculum Coordinator and Education Committee

Interviews, hires and onboards new staff members

Supervises, supports and collaborates with the St. Stephen’s Armenian Preschool director

Evaluates directors, administrative staff and teachers

Conducts faculty meetings in coordination with the curriculum coordinator

School – Community Outreach

Communicates and enforces policies and procedures as they align with the philosophy of the school for students, staff and parents

Communicates and/or attends meetings with school committees (Board of Directors, Education Committee and Health Committee)

Fosters a strong connection between the school, parents and the wider community

Prepares a variety of communications for parents, the church and the greater Armenian community

Maintains a positive relationship with neighboring school communities (Watertown Public Schools and AISNE member schools)

Organizes and facilitates school functions, including Christmas and end-of-year ceremonies

Cultivates relationships with prospective benefactors to the school

Minimum Qualifications

Master’s degree in education

Experience in administration, as well as curriculum and instruction

Minimum of 10 years relevant experience

Benefits

Competitive salary

Coverage for health and dental insurance

403(B) plan with match

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and résumé, a statement of educational leadership philosophy and three letters of recommendation to [email protected].