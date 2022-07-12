Lusanet Collective to host its first art exhibition

BURBANK, Calif. — Lusanet Collective, a women-artists founded art and retail center, will host its first art exhibition Black & White with a Touch of Color on July 16-26 to give back to the Burbank community before the grand opening of Lusanet Collective. Located in downtown Burbank at 124 E. Olive Ave, award winning artists, photographers and painters will introduce their works at the “art hub,” as founders Anet Abnous and Lusine Simonyan like to call their new collaboration.

These are some of the artists featured at the Black & White with a Touch of Color exhibition.

Pat Hammerman has solo exhibitions in local and international galleries and museums such as Perception gallery, Houston, TX; Queens Museum, NY and so many others. For over 20 years, she was an art professor in Queensborough Community College in New York City.

Anahid Boghosian is a native Angeleno and an Armenian-American multi-disciplinary artist who focuses on the imperfections of humanity. Her works are showcased in galleries across Southern California.

Karen Schifman is an art historian, mixed-media artist, writer and curator who has been involved in research on women artists and the representation of women in visual culture over the past 15 years.

Liana Grigoryan is an award-winning fashion photographer in Los Angeles. Her photography captures the very essence of the ever-changing world of fashion through bright colors and unexpected designs.

About Lusanet:

Anet Abnous and Lusine Simonyan are small business owners, artists and female entrepreneurs from Iran and Armenia, who found their new home in Burbank years ago and now decided to express their gratitude to the community that hosted and nurtured them for years. Part of the proceeds from the art exhibition will go to the Burbank Art Association in support of local artists.

“We love to call the Lusanet Collective ‘home’ for small businesses. We are welcoming artists, designers and artisans to join our collective and be part of a collaboration. We strongly believe in the power of the community. That is one of the reasons we are opening our doors to artists hosting a group art exhibition before our grand opening,” says Abnous.

Abnous is the founder of Anet’s Collection, a company featuring wearable art as scarves, jewelry and leather goods reflecting her Armenian heritage and history with unique designs and patterns. Anet’s Collection has a permanent home in more than 12 stores and museum gift shops nationwide. Abnous inherited her passion from her father, a famous designer in Iran, Marcel Abnous. Abnous has curated art exhibitions featuring women artists in New York and was able to expand her business with the grant received by Tory Burch Foundation.

“We’re creating a collective where people can come and have all these resources available for them, which takes hard work and dedication, and we will give them the routes to it,” says Simonyan.

Simonyan is the founder of Miray Collections, an online platform working with local and internationally based Armenian designers. Her initiative helps small business owners find new markets and present their works professionally. Simonyan also serves as a commissioner at Burbank Cultural Arts Commission. In 2021, she was an honoree for the 32nd annual Women Achievers Award.