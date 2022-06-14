IALA presents: The Future of Armenian Publishing is Queer

The International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA) will host The Future of Armenian Publishing is Queer, a reading and panel discussion in honor of Pride Month, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. UK / 9 p.m. EVN.

Some of the most exciting Armenian publishing projects of late have also been led by queer Armenians and feature queer content. Whether in print or online, journals or books, ranging from journalism to creative writing to advocacy, and located across the US, Europe and Armenia, these queer Armenian writers, editors and activists have filled a current void in Armenian publishing—promoting free expression and progressive ideas at a time when conversations on identity, justice and self determination are desperately needed in the Armenian community and beyond.

Sophia Armen of Armenian America, Araxie Cass of Azad Archives, Lilit Martirosyan of RightSideNGO (publisher of Let Me Be Me), Anna Nikoghosyan of FemLibrary and Tatevik Sargsyan of Anamot Press will read from their work and present their groundbreaking publications. Author and IALA board member Nancy Agabian will facilitate a discussion on the publishers’ initial motivations, their current goals, and the most urgent issues they face. You can also join the conversation in a Q&A and learn how to get involved. Join IALA for this LGBTQ Pride Month community-building event. Advance registration is required.

“These publishers have shown initiative and innovation in producing literature, advocacy and community,” Agabian stated. “To bring them together to hear about their work, concerns and ideas, is crucial at a time when Armenians are facing change. I can’t wait for this conversation about publishing that centers queer Armenian identity.”

This event is funded in part by Poets & Writers with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.