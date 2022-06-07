In Memory of Rakel Chiloyan

Rakel Chiloyan, beloved and dedicated mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully in Watertown, Massachusetts after a short illness on June 1, 2022. She was 95 years old.

She was born on March 14, 1927 in Aleppo, Syria to Dikran (born Khnus, Armenia) and Nazeli (nee Nikosian, born in Bazmashen) Demirdjian.



Rakel was a graduate of Gulbenkian Armenian School and the American College of Aleppo. She taught kindergarten at the Sahagian Armenian School of Aleppo for four years and later moved to the United States with her family in 1991.

She is preceded in death by her husband Garabed and survived by her four children and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church on June 3. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern United States – Artsakh Relief Fund.

The Armenian Weekly staff express our deepest condolences and send our loving sympathies to our colleague Nora (Chiloyan) Mouradian and her family.