In between horizons: Solo exhibition by Shushanik Karapetyan

QUEENS, N.Y. — Armenian-born, New York–based artist Shushanik Karapetyan presents In Between Horizons, a solo exhibition of abstract paintings exploring presence, transition and the potential of in-between states. The exhibition is curated by Raluca Anchidin of Ankydyn Gallery and is on view from March 7 through May 17, 2026 at Aubergine Cafe. Presented within a neighborhood café, In Between Horizons emphasizes accessibility and everyday engagement with contemporary art.

Born in Yerevan, Armenia, Karapetyan’s work is shaped by a sensibility attuned to movement between places, identities and psychological states, as well as the integration of the self to a wholesome state. In Between Horizons reflects this perspective. Karapetyan creates layered visual fields that evoke portals, landscapes and vessel-like forms — spaces that feel at once deeply interior and expansively open.

Karapetyan holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling and completed a fellowship at the Gestalt Institute of Psychotherapy. Alongside her clinical training, she has developed an artistic practice, exhibiting across New York City in solo and group shows and participating in art fairs and community-based projects. Drawing from her background as a Gestalt psychotherapist, Karapetyan approaches painting as a process of attunement — responsive to both internal experience and the surrounding environment.

For more information, contact Shushanik Karapetyan at www.ShushanikArtStudio.com or Raluca Anchidin at www.ankydyn.com.