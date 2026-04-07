AWWA announces $150,000 grant to support Armenian elders overseas

JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass. — The Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) has announced the launch of its 2026 grant program, dedicating up to $150,000 to fund organizations providing essential care and services to Armenian elders living outside of the United States.

The initiative reflects AWWA’s mission to ensure older adults are empowered, valued and supported in living healthy, fulfilling lives. The grant program will fund nonprofit organizations delivering critical services including healthcare, mental health support and social engagement programs to underserved Armenian populations aged 65 and older.

“This program is rooted in our deep cultural commitment to honoring and caring for our elders,” said Wendy Segrest, Executive Director of AWWA. “We are proud to support organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of Armenian seniors around the world.”

The competitive discretionary grant will fund one-year projects beginning July 1, 2026. Applications are open from April 1-30, 2026.

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Eligible organizations must:

Be verified nonprofit entities in good standing

Serve Armenian populations aged 65 and older

Operate in Armenia or regions outside of the United States with significant Armenian populations

Applications will be reviewed by the AWWA Board of Directors based on impact, sustainability, fiscal responsibility and alignment with AWWA’s mission.

For more information and to apply, visit the AWWA website at https://awwainc.org/international-elder-care-projects/.