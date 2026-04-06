Armenia-Iran relations focus on TRIPP, aid and transit amid war

On March 31, recognizing the historic friendship and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia, and considering the humanitarian aspect of the current situation, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau provided medical aid to the Iranian Embassy in Armenia for the people of Iran. ARF Artsakh Central Committee Chairman Ara Boulouzian said the aid represents gratitude toward the people of Iran, who stood by the people of Armenia and Artsakh in dire times.

Armenia-Iran relations and developments

On March 31, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Khalil Shirgholami reiterated the significance of the Armenia-Iran border, calling it a border of peace and vital importance, and again emphasized the friendship between the two peoples. Meanwhile, Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan spoke by phone with Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hussein Simaei Sarraf and discussed issues of mutual interest in their respective sectors. On April 3, Ambassador Shirgholami met with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan to discuss regional developments.

On the same day, another incident was recorded as a truck transporting a hydraulic crane from the United Arab Emirates to Armenia came under shelling in Iran and arrived in Yerevan in a damaged and burned state. While this was the first such incident, authorities expect similar incidents may occur.

Evacuations continue

Regarding evacuations, on April 1, 1,262 Iranians were reported to have returned to Iran via Armenia from the United Arab Emirates. On April 3, it was reported that more than 1,171 Indian nationals, including 818 students, were also able to exit Iran through Armenia. A further 345 Indian fishermen departed Iran through Armenia on April 4. Meanwhile, as of April 3, the Armenia-Iran border remains closed for Iranians due to technical issues. In total, citizens of 60 countries have been evacuated through Armenia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, as of April 3.

TRIPP, Armenia and Iran

On April 2, addressing the TRIPP project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview that, alongside being an international transport route and an essential regional corridor, the route is intended to be used by the United States to oversee Iran’s northern border. On April 3, the Armenia-United States bilateral working group held its third meeting, during which participants discussed how to ensure the outcomes of the Aug. 8, 2025, Peace Summit are implemented, as well as ways to strengthen partnership between Washington and Yerevan.

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Situation in Lebanon

The situation in Lebanon continues to worsen as the frequency of Israeli strikes has increased, particularly against the southern suburbs of Beirut. The National News Agency reported that, by April 5, the death toll stood at 1,461, while 4,430 people were reported wounded. Over the past week, no casualties have been reported among Armenian citizens in the region.