AYF Camp Haiastan unveils new logo

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Ahead of the highly-anticipated 2022 summer season, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Camp Haiastan Board of Directors is thrilled to announce the official launch of Camp Haiastan’s new logo. This strategic initiative represents a refreshed commitment to empowering the dedicated community while also broadening Camp’s awareness to future generations of campers.

The new logo upholds Camp Haiastan’s long-standing identity, featuring prominent visuals of the beloved Mount Ararat and AYF logo, alongside modern font enhancements for a new look and feel.

“Equally as significant to on-site and operational updates, ensuring Camp’s widely-circulated visuals effectively represent its robust legacy and appeal to prospective families across the globe remains critical to long-term success,” said Taline Badrikian, board member and chair of Camp Haiastan’s marketing team.

Adding momentum to this exciting progress, the emblematic “tornig” icon will also undergo updates in the near term and will remain a key part of Camp’s branding.

This positive step forward is another fulfillment of the Camp promise to “make it better than it was” and is a strong way to begin another fantastic few months at 722 Summer Street.