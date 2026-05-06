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Vartan Arakelian performs Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 1

Guest ContributorMay 6, 2026Last Updated: May 7, 2026
0 1 minute read
Vardan Arakelian

A recent concert film produced by filmmaker Daniel Airiyan (Airiyan Film) featured young pianist Vartan Arakelian performing Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 1 alongside a symphony orchestra. Known for its technical and interpretive challenges, the concerto offered Arakelian an opportunity to demonstrate both his developing artistry and command of the instrument.

Throughout the performance, Arakelian navigated the work’s intricate passages with confidence and attention to its formal structure. His interpretation reflected both technical preparation and musical sensitivity, particularly in moments requiring close coordination with the orchestra.

The Reading Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director and Conductor George Ogata, provided a balanced accompaniment that supported the soloist and contributed to a unified performance.

The concert also highlighted the work of Arakelian’s teacher, pianist Lilit Karapetyan, whose guidance has helped shape the young musician’s development.

The film offers audiences the opportunity to witness an emerging pianist engaging with one of Prokofiev’s most recognizable works early in his career.

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This article was written by Konstantin Petrossian, a composer, pianist and conductor.

Guest ContributorMay 6, 2026Last Updated: May 7, 2026
0 1 minute read
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Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

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