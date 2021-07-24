Job Opportunity at the Weekly | Graphic Designer

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Weekly is looking for an entry level graphic designer to join its team and help design its historic print newspaper.

This is a part-time position. The role would require availability every Tuesday and Wednesday.

The layout designer must be comfortable with meeting deadlines and adapting to changing priorities.

Competence with Adobe InDesign and Photoshop are preferred. Training will be provided.

Ability to work out of the Hairenik Building in Watertown, Massachusetts would be ideal, but it is not required.

The role is multifaceted and could also present opportunities to participate in other aspects of the publication process, including copyediting, social media, writing and producing e-newsletters.

Interested applicants should send a resume and portfolio to [email protected]