From the Shore

From my position on the shore,

I saw the sea of rolling tides

Filled with the incarnadine gore

That seeped through a murdered seal’s hide.

The abrupt cessation of life

At the hands of a vicious foe

Was the cause of incessant strife

For my sad soul which brimmed with woe.

Hope was receding with the light,

Which began to yield to the dark,

As the great sun ran from its plight.

It could not bear to face the fear.

The night became much darker still,

And the sun was nowhere in sight.

I turned to face the many hills,

The symbols of Istanbul’s might.

The city was drab and dreary,

And filled with the ominous sounds

Of a people’s intense weary.

The government there knew no bounds.

They killed indiscriminately,

Including women and infants.

They did so very brutally,

Eradicating their existence.

Every tear of mine has been shed.

Some for my now deceased brother,

Others for my now deceased sister.

Still, more for my deceased mother.

From my position on the shore,

There was no sign of any hope.

The Turks hated us to our core,

But I cannot mourn anymore.

We will survive, and we will thrive.