Employment Opportunity | Social Media Coordinator, Armenian Relief Society

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS), a mission-driven humanitarian non-profit headquartered in Watertown, MA, is seeking a social media coordinator who will be responsible for developing and administering compelling online content, designed to engage followers and create an interactive relationship between supporters, donors and the Society. Candidates must have creative ability and good writing skills.

Job Type: Part-time

Location: Remote

Number of hires for this role: 1

Pay: From $18-23 per hour (5-10 hours/week)

Schedule: Monday to Friday with availability on weekends as needed.

COVID-19 precaution(s):

Remote interview process

Virtual meetings

To apply, send cover letter, resume and sample work to: [email protected]

Subject line should read: Social Media Coordinator

Responsibilities:

Brainstorm campaigns, create a social media strategy and develop editorial content calendars, oversee channel operations and manage relationships with followers

Develop content across social media channels including but not limited to – Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram feed and stories, and complement assets with engaging editorial copy

Email campaigns

Expand organizational awareness

Use analytics tools to gauge the success of campaigns

Research industry innovations and tools

Update posts to include relevant keywords for search engine optimization (SEO)

Prepare reports on campaigns based on analytics

Assist with the preparation and editing in marketing materials including presentations, brochures, data, images and reports

Schedule two to four weeks in advance and manage internal approvals prior to posting live

Develop a digital strategy to drive traffic to brand websites through an affiliate, retargeting and SEO

Requirements and Skills: