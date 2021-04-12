ANCA Eastern Region announces 15th annual gala

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) will host its 15th annual ANCA-ER gala on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Loews Hotel in Philadelphia, PA.

The region and planning committee anticipate that the on-ground event will feature a cocktail reception, silent auction, formal dinner and program that follows all COVID-19 safety protocols.

The region will celebrate the year’s accomplishments and honor those who have worked tirelessly for the Armenian cause, including the recipients of the ANCA Eastern Region’s Freedom Award and the ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award.

“Mark your calendars for the 15th Annual ANCA Eastern Region gala. We’re so excited to be in the planning phase of an on-ground event this year after having to host events virtually last year. We’re looking forward to seeing you all at this year’s gala. I know getting together in person will mean more to us this year than ever before,” said ANCA Eastern Region Gala Committee member Anthony Deese.