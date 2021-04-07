Employment Opportunity: General Manager

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), a non-profit organization, is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of general manager.

The general manager will have the primary responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the Center, overseeing the custodial staff, responding to enquiries, managing general ledgers, billing and payments, as well as events and property rentals. The general manager will report to the Executive of the Board of Trustees and contribute toward efforts to modernize and strengthen the ACEC.

The ideal candidate will possess excellent managerial and relationship building experience, as well as demonstrated skills in verbal and written communication, marketing, technology, billing and accounting. Additionally, the general manager, with support from the Board of Trustees, will be responsible for initiating and leading marketing efforts in order to help increase rentals.

This role requires the agility and professional demeanor necessary in order to work harmoniously with the various non-profit core constituencies of the Center, which include two schools, various cultural and community organizations and a facility rental component. While knowledge of the Armenian language and familiarity with the Armenian community of Greater Boston is desirable, it is not a requirement. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

This is a part-time position. We anticipate that the position will take up an average of about 25 hours a week, but there may be additional hours based on need.

The salary and remuneration package will be competitive and based on the experience and expertise of the candidate.

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and a resume to [email protected]