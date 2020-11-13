How to make a fire

To make a fire,

Clear rocks and stones

To find earth dry enough to serve

The blaze to come.

Gather tinder, kindling and wood

Because you need all three

For the flame to catch and burn.

Human-made fire is:

Light and warmth and protection.

It transcends want and worry.

It’s elemental and constant.

It’s not easily snuffed out.

When you build a fire

And the conditions are right,

It will burn eternally.

Just add fuel and oxygen.

When fire catches flame:

Watch it rise.

See it spread.

Hear it roar.

Because fire isn’t just light and warmth

And protection.

It’s sound and smell.

It’s movement and force.

And under the right conditions

It cannot be contained.