Reflection of God’s Light
In the wisdom of this mystery
There is this familiar horizon upon my gaze
As I breathe prayers to Heaven
I can feel my ancestors within my soul
Only to be fractured by what I’ve missed
Or is it what I crave to love?
Being human makes my path feel
Extremely guarded
In the guiding depths of these waters
Sailing my inner vessel on the sea
The reefs can’t hold me captive anymore
For God, my Captain, guides me through
And with all the moving pieces of my life
I still dance on the waters of eternity
Believing I should hold on so dearly to their dreams
Appearing from the tapestry of my heritage
Only to be healed, and confined no more
God protects our existence
While my ancestors hold candles of light
Gazing upon Heavens’ stars
I reach for the reflection of their light within these waters
This poem is dedicated to my dearest friend, Hripsime. Thank you for bringing me closer to our language, heritage and my ancestors. I am forever grateful to you.