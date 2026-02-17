Reflection of God’s Light

Poetry

In the wisdom of this mystery
There is this familiar horizon upon my gaze
As I breathe prayers to Heaven
I can feel my ancestors within my soul
Only to be fractured by what I’ve missed
Or is it what I crave to love?

Being human makes my path feel
Extremely guarded
In the guiding depths of these waters
Sailing my inner vessel on the sea
The reefs can’t hold me captive anymore

For God, my Captain, guides me through
And with all the moving pieces of my life
I still dance on the waters of eternity
Believing I should hold on so dearly to their dreams
Appearing from the tapestry of my heritage
Only to be healed, and confined no more
God protects our existence

While my ancestors hold candles of light
Gazing upon Heavens’ stars
I reach for the reflection of their light within these waters

This poem is dedicated to my dearest friend, Hripsime. Thank you for bringing me closer to our language, heritage and my ancestors. I am forever grateful to you. 

Kristel Kardashian is a proud fifth-generation Armenian born and raised in California. As a child, she attended Armenian Mesrobian School, where her love for being Armenian grew even more. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Education. Beyond her academic achievements, Kristel dedicates her time to meaningful work at her church and as a hospice volunteer, bringing comfort and companionship to elderly individuals in nursing homes. Kristel is passionate about writing poetry and learning more about her heritage and genealogy.

