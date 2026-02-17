Reflection of God’s Light

In the wisdom of this mystery

There is this familiar horizon upon my gaze

As I breathe prayers to Heaven

I can feel my ancestors within my soul

Only to be fractured by what I’ve missed

Or is it what I crave to love?

Being human makes my path feel

Extremely guarded

In the guiding depths of these waters

Sailing my inner vessel on the sea

The reefs can’t hold me captive anymore

For God, my Captain, guides me through

And with all the moving pieces of my life

I still dance on the waters of eternity

Believing I should hold on so dearly to their dreams

Appearing from the tapestry of my heritage

Only to be healed, and confined no more

God protects our existence

While my ancestors hold candles of light

Gazing upon Heavens’ stars

I reach for the reflection of their light within these waters

This poem is dedicated to my dearest friend, Hripsime. Thank you for bringing me closer to our language, heritage and my ancestors. I am forever grateful to you.