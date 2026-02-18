The Velvet Zealot, Nikol Vovayi Pashinyan

My name is Nikol, a die-hard democratic zealot,

Who was whisked to power on wings of Velvet.

It was a paint by number Color Revolution — 1, 2, 3 —

With me cast as Armenia’s Mikheil Saakashvili.

All three of my names, first, middle and last,

Were as Russian as sour cream from an oblast,

So I grew a beard, wore camo and wrapped my hand

To imitate the iconic Monte in command.

Costume on and looking extra photographic,

I screeched a Russian slogan and jammed all traffic.

Soon, the sitting PM got a call from Mr. Putin,

And, the very next day, by God, they put me in,

A democratic leader which nobody chose

With a pocket full of IOUs from NGOs.

Now, I was positioned to fulfill my destiny

As Armenia’s own Volodymyr Zelenskyy!

But behind my demagogic rabble-rousing clamor,

The velvet was merely cover for a claw hammer…

Yes, the one I brandish before crowds of braindead dregs,

Threatening to smash people’s skulls and break their legs.

Abroad I’m a sniveling coward, a spineless wimp,

Downcast eyes and the posture of a jumbo shrimp.

At home, though, I’m a lion to my critics and foes:

I allow none to dissent, disagree or oppose.

I threaten to throw them all underfoot for all to see

Because that’s how you govern a democracy!

Whether I’ll win the next election, there’s no debate

Because I, Nikol Vovayi Pashinyan, am the state!