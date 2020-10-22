Senator Markey Makes Case for US Recognition of Artsakh Republic

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) has said that “the international community will be left with no choice but to move to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh” if Azerbaijan continues its attempts to resolve this conflict through the illegal use of military force, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“We welcome Senator Markey’s principled stand for democracy and self-determination for the Artsakh Republic,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Azerbaijan – which has never held a valid historical or legal claim to Artsakh – strengthens the case for global recognition of Artsakh’s independence every time it commits a new war crime against the Republic’s civilian population”

The full text of Senator Markey’s statement follows:

“Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions, fully supported by Turkey in Nagorno Karabakh and against Armenia, must stop,” said Senator Markey. “Secretary Pompeo should make it clear that the United States supports a peaceful resolution to this conflict and is ready to help facilitate negotiations. In order to achieve a successful cease-fire and conditions for peace, other parties such as Turkey must cease their aggressive actions and military intervention. The U.S. should immediately push for a cease-fire along the line of contact between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan and a speedy return to negotiations supported by the Minsk Group. Since Azerbaijan continues its attempts to resolve this conflict through the illegal use of military force, the international community will be left with no choice but to move to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, absent meaningful negotiations.”

“Secretary Pompeo must also make it clear that Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act will be fully enforced and thus terminate U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan. Moreover, Secretary Pompeo and President Trump, who have developed close ties to Turkish President Erdogan, should make it clear to their authoritarian friend that further engagement in this conflict will cost Turkey its military assistance and warm relationship with the Administration.”

A growing number of U.S. Senate and House members have called for recognition of Republic of Artsakh independence, including House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA), and Congresswoman Grace Napolitano (D-CA). Nine U.S. states have passed legislation recognizing the Republic of Artsakh including California (2014), Colorado (2019), Georgia (2016), Hawaii (2016), Louisiana (2013), Maine (2013), Massachusetts (2012), Michigan (2017), and Rhode Island (2012).