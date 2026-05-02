ANCA Eastern Region activists drive region-wide Genocide advocacy

WATERTOWN, Mass. – Throughout the month of April, local Armenian National Committees across the Eastern Region led and supported a wide range of Armenian Genocide commemorations, securing more than 20 proclamations and resolutions, coordinating over a dozen flag raisings and participating in marches, church services and community-wide events alongside federal, state and local officials.

Local programming extended beyond remembrance, underscoring a continued effort to connect historical atrocities to present-day realities. From the Armenian Genocide to the pogroms in Sumgait, Baku and Kirovabad, to the 2020 war and 2023 genocide in Artsakh, communities framed their commemorations within a broader pattern shaped by denial, lack of accountability and its consequences.

Together, these efforts underscored a consistent message: that remembrance, when paired with recognition and civic engagement, remains a critical tool in confronting both the legacy and the ongoing reality of genocide.

New England

In Massachusetts, the ANC of Merrimack Valley led a coordinated, multi-day effort that combined municipal advocacy with highly visible community programming. Throughout April, ANC activists secured proclamations across a range of Merrimack Valley communities, including North Andover, Chelmsford, Haverhill, Westford, Lowell, Methuen and Dracut, among others, reflecting sustained engagement with local officials across the region. Many of these recognitions took place through joint proclamation presentations and flag raising ceremonies organized by ANC activists, particularly in municipalities such as Lowell, Methuen, Westford and Fitchburg, where Armenian Genocide remembrance was brought directly into city halls and public commons.

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The week of April 24 marked the height of this coordinated effort, with multiple programs taking place across the region on April 24 alone. These efforts culminated in the Divine Liturgy and community commemoration at St. Gregory Armenian Church in North Andover on April 26. Additional proclamations continued in the days that followed, including in Dracut on April 28, extending the impact of these efforts through the end of the month. Part of a longstanding initiative, Merrimack Valley flag raising programs serve as a cornerstone of local advocacy, informing the community while reinforcing Armenian Genocide recognition in public spaces. By pairing proclamations with flag raisings, these efforts bring together residents, local leaders and elected officials in shared remembrance and engagement. Separate from these programs, Merrimack Valley activists also engage directly with students, presenting in local schools to advance Armenian Genocide education, an essential pillar of ongoing advocacy. Together, these efforts sustain community mobilization and reinforce a unified demand for justice in the face of ongoing denial and the cycle of genocide.

This coordinated approach extended into neighboring New Hampshire, where the initiatives similarly emphasized municipal engagement and public visibility. The ANC of New Hampshire secured proclamations in Windham, Nashua, Manchester and Salem, among others, ensuring recognition across multiple municipalities. In Salem and Manchester, proclamations were presented in conjunction with public flag raising ceremonies at town and city halls, bringing together community members and local officials and further embedding Armenian Genocide remembrance within civic life.

Further south, in Rhode Island, on April 9, the ANC of Rhode Island welcomed the unanimous passage of the 2026 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Resolution, thanks to the leadership of Senate Whip David Tikoian, House Whip Katherine Kazarian and Cranston City Councilwoman Kirsten Haroian, demonstrating strong institutional recognition at the state level. At the local level, flag raising programs in North Providence and Cranston served as central points of community engagement. In Cranston, the program drew participation from Governor Dan McKee, reinforcing state-level support, while in North Providence, Congressman Gabe Amo joined local officials and residents in offering remarks in recognition of the Armenian Genocide. At both programs, longtime community members were honored for their lasting contributions to the Armenian community. Beyond these gatherings, the Armenian tricolor was raised across a range of Rhode Island municipalities, including Pawtucket, Newport, Bristol, Providence, Hopkinton, New Shoreham, Narragansett and Portsmouth, among others, ensuring that Armenian Genocide remembrance was visible across communities throughout the state. These efforts culminated in the annual pan-community Armenian Genocide commemoration at North Burial Ground, where Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Democrat Senator Jack Reed addressed attendees, “I had the privilege to go to a place then called Nagorno-Karabakh. Let me assure you: it was Armenian territory then, and I hope one day it will be Armenian territory again.”

Atlantic

Armenian Genocide commemorations in the Mid-Atlantic were marked by large-scale marches and public demonstrations led by the Armenian Youth Federation, bringing visibility to the ongoing demands for recognition and accountability. In Washington, D.C., AYF activists organized a March for Justice marking the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, with participants marching from the Azerbaijani Embassy past the Turkish Embassy to the White House, calling for accountability, the release of Armenian prisoners of war and the right of return for displaced Armenians.

A parallel mobilization took place in Manhattan, where the Manhattan, New Jersey and New York AYF chapters organized a March for Justice co-sponsored by the Armenian National Committee, bringing community members to the Turkish and Azerbaijani consulates and reinforcing calls to confront ongoing denial and the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh.

Following these demonstrations, Armenian Genocide remembrance in New York City continued as Armenian Americans and community leaders from across the tri-state area gathered at the annual Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration held on April 26, where Representative Frank Pallone (NJ-06) joined community leaders in reinforcing calls for recognition and accountability. Pallone emphasized that “we have to continue to do this because we can’t backtrack,” noting that “the reality is that Azerbaijan committed a genocide, an ethnic cleansing in Artsakh,” while urging continued advocacy. Among the program’s Master of Ceremonies were ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director Nairi Diratsouian and the Chair of the ANC of New York, helping guide the program’s message and emphasizing the continued need to confront denial and address the ongoing consequences of genocide. Earlier that week, on April 24, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a statement recognizing the Armenian Genocide and directly linking it to recent events in Artsakh, describing the 2023 displacement of Armenians as part of a continued genocidal campaign and reaffirming the Armenian people’s right to freedom, safety and self-determination.

Across the Hudson, in New Jersey, Armenian Genocide commemorations were anchored in municipal recognition and community programming led by the ANC of New Jersey. In Fort Lee, a flag raising ceremony held in coordination with the AYF-YOARF NJ “Arsen” Chapter brought together local officials and community members, where the borough’s Armenian Genocide proclamation was presented to the local Hamazkayin chapter in recognition of its contributions to preserving and promoting Armenian culture.

In both Fort Lee and Ridgefield, mayoral proclamations extended beyond historical commemoration, acknowledging the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and calling for the release of Armenian prisoners of war and the right of return for displaced Armenians to their ancestral homeland.

This momentum continued in Montvale, where a pan-community commemoration organized by the ANC of New Jersey brought together elected officials and local leaders, including Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17), New Jersey State Senator Holly T. Schepisi, State Assemblyman Robert Auth, Bergen County Commissioner Vice-Chairwoman Tracy Silna Zur and Mayor Mike Ghassali, alongside additional municipal leaders, reflecting strong participation at both the county and local levels.

Complementing these in-person efforts, the ANC of New Jersey also hosted an educational webinar on April 23 in partnership with the Ramapo College Center of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, titled “The Context and Legacies of the Armenian Genocide,” featuring Dr. Daniel Ohanian, co-founder of Gesaria Armenian Research and Academic Services, creating space for deeper discussion and critical examination of the historical and ongoing dimensions of genocide.

Further north In New York’s Capital Region, the ANC of Albany hosted a commemoration in Troy, bringing together several key policymakers and elected officials, including Congressman Paul Tonko, New York State Senator Jake Ashby, State Assemblymen Phil Steck and John McDonald, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello and Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli. At the same event, the City of Troy and the County of Rensselaer would present Armenian Genocide proclamations.

In his remarks, Congressman Tonko underscored the importance of continued advocacy and education, noting, “I stand here this evening in support of all of the efforts of the Armenian National Committee of America. Your goals, your principles, you make certain we advance the cause of a free, united and independent Armenia.” He further emphasized the need to “call to mind the atrocities today… in Armenia and in Artsakh,” pointing to the ongoing detention of Armenian prisoners and urging attendees to “speak out about the aggressive behavior of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” particularly in light of the more than 120,000 Armenians displaced from Artsakh who must be addressed “with dignity and compassion.”

In Philadelphia, the Armenian Heritage Walk was unveiled on April 25, highlighting the enduring contributions of Armenian Americans and bringing together a slate of community leaders and organizations, with local ANC activists supporting the program through Congressional outreach and participation.

Midwest

At the Wisconsin State Capitol, Armenian Genocide commemoration brought together a broad coalition of state legislators and community members, reflecting significant bipartisan recognition at the state level. Among those in attendance were Representatives Angelina Cruz, Karen Kirsch, Dave Murphy, Tim McGuire, Greta Neubauer, Jessie Rodriguez, Chuck Wichgers and Robert Wittke, as well as Senators Dianne Hesselbein, Jodi Habush Sinykin, Andrew Jacque, Kelda Roys, Mark Spreitzer, Chris Larson, Van Wanggaard and Bob Wirch.

A similar level of engagement was reflected further south, where Armenian Genocide remembrance in Southern Illinois and Missouri included participation from federal officials. Representative Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) attended a church service, while she and Representative Wesley Bell (MO-01) shared virtual remarks with the Armenian National Committee of Southern Illinois/Missouri, reinforcing continued recognition at the federal level.

Recognition across Illinois was further reinforced through both statewide and local action, with a gubernatorial proclamation issued alongside additional recognitions in Des Plaines, Evanston, Hoffman Estates and Lincolnwood, underscoring sustained acknowledgment across multiple levels of government.

That same thread of engagement took on a more analytical dimension in Michigan, where a broader community commemoration brought together local leaders, clergy, and community members, with participation from the Armenian National Committee of Michigan, alongside a gubernatorial proclamation. The program featured remarks from Dr. Kevork Hagopjian, Esq., who addressed legal avenues for accountability and the pursuit of justice through international law, and Dr. Lori Khatchadourian, whose presentation, “Satellites and Stones: Monitoring Endangered Armenian Monuments in the Digital Age,” highlighted the use of satellite imagery and digital tools to document the continued destruction of Armenian cultural heritage, reinforcing that the cycle of genocide continues to unfold in real time and demands ongoing accountability.

This convergence of recognition and advocacy carried into Ohio, where the 111th Armenian Genocide Commemoration at the Armenian Estates in Columbus brought together community members and public officials in a shared moment of reflection. Among those in attendance were ANCA Policy Director Alex Galitsky, gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Representatives Mike Carey (OH-15), David Taylor (OH-02) and Warren Davidson (OH-08); Xenia Mayor Ethan Reynolds; and former Artsakh Ambassador Robert Avetisyan. At the municipal level, Xenia Mayor Ethan K. D. Reynolds issued a proclamation designating April as Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month, honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide, recognizing the pogroms in Sumgait, Baku and Kirovabad, and affirming Artsakh’s 1991 referendum and the Armenian people’s right to self-determination.

The ANCA Eastern Region is part of the ANCA, the largest grassroots Armenian-American political organization. With over 36 ANCs that support Armenian American communities in the 31 states that comprise the Eastern Region, the ANCA Eastern Region, through its thousands of activists works towards advancing the Armenian Cause on the local, state and federal levels, a mission it has followed for decades.