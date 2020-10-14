Young Inspiration

October 14, 2020 at 7:57 pm Community News, Community 0
Rev. Mesrob Lakissian and Michael Ruben Yegoryan

Eleven-year-old Michael Ruben Yegoryan, son of Mr. & Mrs. Aram and Zara Yegoryan, thought our “Report the Truth” protest rally in Manhattan on Saturday, October 10 would present a good opportunity to fundraise for Himnadram. So he brought with him a simple message, a big bottle, and an even bigger heart. And by the end of the day, young Mikey had managed to collect $7,502 for Artsakh and Armenia! Our new fundraising superstar proudly donated the money to the Artsakh Relief Fund being collected by St. Illuminator’s Cathedral.

Dear Mikey, I’m so proud of you and thankful for your exemplary compassion, enthusiasm and tireless effort for our beloved soldiers and our brothers and sisters in Armenia and Artsakh at this most critical moment in our nation’s history. We will win this war in no small measure because we have youth like you!

I challenge my parishioners and friends to be inspired by Mikey’s example as I have been, and match, double, triple or more the amount Mikey has raised. We can do it!

 

Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian

Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian

Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian is the pastor of St. Illuminator's Armenian Cathedral in New York City.
Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian

Latest posts by Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*