ANCA Eastern Region Launches 14th Annual Virtual Gala Fundraising Site

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region has launched its online giving platform for its 14th annual ANCA-ER virtual gala – givergy.us/ancaer. While viewers will tune into Facebook on Thursday, October 15 at 8 pm EDT to watch the hour-long program, supporters can register and donate on the online platform starting today. For a limited time, donations will be matched dollar for dollar between now and September 30.

The online platform will also be the home of the online auction which will open on Thursday, October 1 at 10 am EDT. It will close on Friday, October 16 at 10 pm EDT.

The ANCA-ER’s Havak for Hai Tahd celebrates the year’s accomplishments and honors those who have worked tirelessly for the Armenian cause. Jon and Pete Najarian, professional investors, trading experts, television market analysts, former football players, co-founders of Market Rebellion and authors of Follow the Smart Money will preside over the gala.

The region will honor Representatives Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) with the ANCA-ER Freedom Award and our tireless activists including ANC of Georgia’s Sarkis Agasarkisian, ANC of Tennessee’s Bearj Barsoumian and ANC of Southern Illinois’ Stephen Hagopian with the ANCA-ER Vahan Cardashian Award.

This year, the region has also announced an inaugural award – ANCA-ER One to Watch – that it will bestow upon Michigan State Representative Mari Manoogian. The region’s 2020 summer interns and ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program interns will also be recognized.