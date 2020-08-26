ANCA-ER Announces 14th Annual Virtual Gala



WATERTOWN, Mass. – In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) will host its 14th annual ANCA-ER Gala online this year on Thursday, October 15 at 8 pm EDT. Viewers are invited to join the ANCA-ER’s Havak for Hai Tahd to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and honor those who have worked tirelessly for the Armenian cause.

The virtual event will honor activists with the prestigious ANCA-ER Freedom Award and the ANCA-ER Vahan Cardashian Award, along with a new award this year—ANCA-ER One to Watch. The region’s summer interns and ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program interns will also be recognized.

“Mark your calendars for Havak for Hai Tahd: A Virtual Gala Gathering,” said ANCA-ER gala co-chair Steve Mesrobian. “We’re excited to be working with an outstanding virtual gala committee comprised of activists from Chicago, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC. We’ve got updates coming soon with regard to our deserving honorees, emcee and silent auction over the course of the next few weeks. We’re incredibly humbled by the support of our region’s activists and supporters and look forward to seeing you all at this year’s gala, virtually that is.”

For more information about this year’s gala, email ervirtual@anca.org