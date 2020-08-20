Chhange to Present “Internment and Destruction: Concentration Camps During the Armenian Genocide”

The Center for Holocaust, Human Rights & Genocide Education (Chhange) is holding its September Virtual Lunch & Learn on the subject of “Internment and Destruction: Concentration Camps during the Armenian Genocide.”

The Zoom event will be held on September 16, 2020, at 11:30 am Eastern Time.

Led by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, this lecture situates the deportation and destruction of Armenians in Ottoman Syria within the global history of concentration camps. Providing an overview of the structure, administration and life in concentration camps based on Armenian accounts, Ottoman archives and western diplomatic records, Mouradian argues that this glaring manifestation of total war – one directed toward the empire’s very own Armenian subjects – constitutes an important moment of transition in the use internment as a weapon of annihilation.

The event kicks off a series of Virtual Lunch & Learns led by scholars and activists deeply connected to the topics explored.

One hour of professional development provided.

Pre-registration is required. Admission is free for Chhange members and Brookdale CC Students and Staff. Suggested donation of $10 for non-members.

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies (MESAAS) at Columbia University, where he also heads the Armenian studies program. Mouradian also served as the Armenian Lead scholar for Chhange’s exhibit Journeys Beyond Genocide: The Human Experience. Mouradian’s book, The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918, is forthcoming in 2020. Mouradian is the co-editor of a forthcoming book on late-Ottoman history; and the editor of the peer-reviewed journal The Armenian Review. He has published on genocide, mass violence, unarmed resistance, and approaches to teaching history. In 2020, Mouradian was awarded a Humanities War & Peace Initiative Grant from Columbia University.