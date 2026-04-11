Armenian arts and culture workshop for children launching in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — A new Armenian arts and culture workshop will debut this summer from June 22–26, 2026, offering children ages 3 to 8 an enriching opportunity to explore Armenian heritage through art and hands-on cultural activities.

The weeklong program, organized by Atelier of Astrid — the creative studio founded by French‑Armenian artist and educator Astrid Sarkissian — in partnership with Hye Kids Club, a cultural initiative by Taleen Babayan dedicated to Armenian children’s education, language and creative expression, will take place at St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn.

“Art plants seeds of pride and curiosity as children connect meaningfully with their roots,” said Sarkissian. “By exploring color, texture and imagination during this workshop, each child will gain a better understanding of Armenian culture.”

Babayan added: “This program celebrates our heritage through creativity, awakening a love for Armenian art and traditions. Our goal is for each child to leave proud of their identity, inspired by the beauty of our culture and enriched by a purposeful experience.

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Children will dive into daily adventures like crafting Armenian motifs and learning folk songs and dances — activities that foster fine motor skills, cultural pride and social bonds in a joyful, supportive environment tailored for young learners.

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Guest artists will share their expertise through engaging presentations, making each day a fresh celebration of Armenia’s vibrant artistic spirit.

Workshop details:

Dates: June 22–26, 2026 (9 a.m.–3 p.m.; all materials provided)

Location: St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, New Jersey

Ages: 3–8 (limited enrollment)

Registration deadline: June 1, 2026

Register here: Workshop Registration Form

This inaugural workshop celebrates creativity as a bridge to cultural identity, nurturing young minds while honoring the vibrancy of Armenian art and tradition.