Homenetmen-ER Leaders Train Up-and-Coming Scouts in Virtual Seminar

By Narod Kiwanian

Detroit



Homenetmen Eastern USA region held a Virtual Kaylig-Ardzvig Leadership Seminar on June 20 and 27, which was organized by the Homenetmen Eastern Region Regional Scout Council and led by Kouyr Talar Kachechian. The seminar was open to every chapter’s khmpabed-khmpabedoohi and kaylig, ardzvig and mogli leaders. The seminar brought together 20 leaders from Boston, Chicago, Detroit, New Jersey and Washington chapters.

During this seminar, the leaders gained new sets of knowledge and skills. Splitting into small groups, they prepared agendas for weekly gatherings, field trips, as well as local and regional camps. Participants shared their organizing experience based on previous camping trips, learning from their successes and mistakes. They also discussed the main challenges in their chapters and considered several solutions in order to determine the most suitable one. Leaders reviewed the correct way of performing the “khosdoom” (oath ceremony), talked about the age division, five hotvadzner (rules for kayligs/ardzvigs), medz ganch and totem, garks (knowledge classes) and ranks and also discussed teaching strategies for kayligs, ardzvigs and moglis.

The seminar also included educational lectures. Kouyr Taline Sarian from Boston lectured about “Behavioral Concerns and Bullying,” and Detroit’s Helen Attar covered “Interaction between different age groups as well as how to interact with parents.” The group also discussed Child Social and Emotional Development by age groups. The seminar took place on consecutive Saturdays lasting about six hours each day. Each session included several breaks, which were filled with fun interactive games and discussions of all kinds. The seminar was deemed successful by all who participated.