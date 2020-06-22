ANCA Western Region, Coalition Partners Slam Turkish Government’s Renewed Genocide Denial Attempts

GLENDALE, Calif.—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) and coalition partners have slammed Turkish President Erdogan and his government’s renewed attempts to deny the veracity of genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Turkish government against the indigenous Christian Armenian, Greek and Assyrian nations from 1915-1923, whereby over three million innocent people were massacred or deported. Republic of Turkey, the legal heir to the Ottoman Empire and its Turkic proxy Azerbaijan, are the only two countries to actively deny this crime against all of humanity.

On June 16, 2020 the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey issued a statement sharing details from a five-hour closed-door meeting of the High Advisory Board chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where they discussed the next steps of Ankara’s century-old genocide denial policy.

“The recent five hour closed door meeting chaired by President Erdogan on a new strategy to deny the Armenian Genocide firstly speaks to the overwhelming success our community and our partners have been able to achieve worldwide, with the most recent addition of the unanimous passage of genocide affirmation resolutions by both chambers of U.S. Congress,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “This also highlights the importance of our work ahead aimed at rejecting denialism as well as unequivocally affirming the historical truth and seeking full justice for this crime.”

The following national organizations joined the ANCA Western Region in endorsing the statement, immediately following the reports emerging of the infamous meeting in Ankara: