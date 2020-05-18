Deep brown hints of secrets

are hidden in her eyes.

A faraway gaze out the window

into distant lands, she remembers

the smell of sand,

a shapeless sanctuary.

A nameless nomad, she ran

with the ocean waves.

The moon peeked at night

whispering a name she no longer remembers

but still hears.

In small steps, she enters the door,

smelling for permanence.

Her eyes, a past in pieces, carry secrets

that fly away

with every bird she sees.

Cracked seashells left scars on her feet.

In confused captivity, she weeps

for the moon that once knew her.

A body unfamiliar,

soft and thick skinned.

She found her freedom inside books,

her ocean waves in the pages inside,

she pulled them out from bookshelves in slow silent sweeps.

Pages of her past, she rips apart,

gnawing the skin of books unknown,

pageless, her eyes stare,

like books unbound on tiles of marble.

Now, she tells stories of green fields, car rides with the windows

down, peanut butter from a

spoon, and people who stayed.

She sways from side to side on the sidewalk,

greeting strangers with caution and likability.

In a land of concrete, she’s drawn to puddles of past dreams.

She jumps in and out, wide grins and splashing feet,

her past has taught her the essence of water and survival.

She gets in the car slower now

but knows how it smells

the same way she knows me.

Fourteen years, gone too fast,

her bones weaker, her skin scratchy,

she turns and tells me not to worry,

sighing in meditative adventure.

She sticks her head out the window

smelling everything that ever was.

Ocean waves and sand and moons,

all the places she ran fearless and free.

Highways and homes and couches,

all the places she’s traveled with me.

She takes deep breaths of summer air,

staring at the world with newborn curiosity,

her eyes like two life lessons

on pages of a book she left behind

an heirloom, torn and timeless.

We stick our heads out the window,

breathing in fleeting moments

like flashes of fading pictures.

Summer turns to fall between blinks.

Still, the golden outline of her eyes

sing a wild innocence, always, innocence,

her name.