EU, COAF Working with Families in Lori Region During Pandemic

With the support of the European Union (EU), the Children of Armenia Charitable Fund (COAF) has been providing exceptional humanitarian aid to 1000 families in the Lori region. 

The EU has been supporting families in need affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The financial support provided to Lori province is equal to 60,000 euros. This EU program will also be implemented in the regions of Shirak and Tavush in close collaboration with the local and regional officials. 

Every crisis with economic impact, such as the current one, negatively affects already vulnerable groups of population,” said ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia. “It is therefore our moral duty to help those in need and provide guidance on limiting the spread of the virus. The European Union is here to give a helping hand to Armenian regions in these challenging times and overcome this difficult situation together.”

The socially vulnerable families from 26 rural and two urban (Vanadzor and Alaverdi) COAF-beneficiary communities will receive aid two times: in late April and May. Care packages include primary food, hygiene items and stationery.  

The selection of socially vulnerable families is based on the years-long work and in-depth research of COAF social workers who assess the needs of the community and regularly monitor the region. 

“COAF is a trusted partner for the EU that was able to fulfill the program in a nimble way, which is highly important in this situation, and productively, that is to say, targeted, as our specialists have been working directly with villagers in rural communities for many years,” explained COAF managing director Korioun Khatchadourian. 

Support will also be provided to 26 COAF-supported rural medical institutions. Each package will include medical gear of primary need.

