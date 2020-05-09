ANCA-ER Celebrates 28th Anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi with Live Virtual Event on Facebook

WATERTOWN, Mass.–Join the ANCA Eastern Region on Saturday, May 9 at 6pm EDT for a virtual celebration on Facebook of the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi, the first significant Armenian military victory since Sardarabad during the Artsakh War of Independence. The Facebook link is public and does not require a Facebook account to join. Be sure to click Get Reminder so you’ll know when to join the ANCA Eastern Region when the event begins.

ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director Aram Balian will be joined by special guests George Aghjayan, ARF Eastern Region Central Committee Chair as well Khajag Mgrdichian, ARF Eastern Region Central Committee member and former editor of the Hairenik.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the Armenian spirit and the liberation of Shushi against incredible odds. The past 28 years have shown that Shuhsi plays an integral part in the growth and prosperity of Artsakh. Tomorrow, we’ll celebrate the past, the present and the bright future of the indomitable spirit of the Armenian people,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA Eastern Region Board member.